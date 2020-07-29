Indian Embassy announces new flights from Qatar

Under phase 5 of Vande Bharat Mission, online bookings are available from August 1 for Air India Express flights to various destinations in India from Qatar, tweeted the Indian Embassy.

Flights are scheduled for Bombay in Maharashtra; Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala; Chennai and Thiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu; Delhi through Jaipur and Amritsar; and another Bombay flight through Hyderabad.

The embassy also tweeted the availability of tickets in August under Phase 4 of the mission to various destinations including Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Bombay, Gaya and Ahmedabad.

The embassy has already repatriated over 25,000 adults and 454 infants through 139 flights from Doha as of July 29, 2020.