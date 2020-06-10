Indian Embassy to add more flights

Indian Embassy has updated the list with three more flights. Now there will be 30 flights from Doha in June. The three new flights are to Amritsar / Srinagar, Kolkota / Bhubaneshwar and Ahmedabad. All three flights will be operated by Indigo.

Doha: Indian External Affairs Ministry has published a new list of flights from Doha to various Indian cities as part of repatriation efforts by the Indian government.

As per the list published on their website, there will be 6 flights from June 18 to 2 states of India as part of the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission. This is in addition to the 21 flights announced a few days earlier.

“Indian government wants to shift maximum number of people, who want to travel back home from around the world, as fast as possible, hence the additional flights,” an Indian Embassy senior official told The Peninsula.

The airports serviced by the Air India Express flights are Bhubaneshwar (1), Trivandrum (2), Kozhikode (1), Kochi (1) and Kannur (1). The Bhubaneshwar flight will take a technical halt in Delhi.

It is the embassy which finalizes the passenger lists for the flights on the basis of registrations made on their website for this purpose. Over 40,000 people have registered with the embassy for going back to India.

Till today, 21 flights have left Doha to various Indian cities bringing the total number of repatriated passengers to 3506 plus 98 infants, Indian Embassy said in a Tweet.