IndiGo to launch new daily flights to Doha

IndiGo, one of the Indian budget airlines, has announced new daily flights connecting Bengaluru, the IT hub of India, and Doha. They will start operation from March 15, 2020.

The 6E 1724, operated using A320, will leave from Bengaluru at 3:20 and will reach Doha at 5:00.

The 6E 1723 will fly from Doha at 20:05 and reach Bengaluru at 2:40. Bookings have already opened on the airline website.

Indigo had earlier announced a direct flight from Doha to Kolkata from March 1. This has now been pushed to October, according to the website.

According to passengers who had booked for earlier dates, their tickets were rerouted or refunded by the airline.

Now the website shows that booking is available from October 25, 2020 till January 31, 2021.

GoAir, which had started booking for Doha-Mumbai direct flight, has also removed the route from their website.

It is not clear if the airlines are reshuffling their routes and dates due to the demand in the sector or because of seat availability as per bilateral agreement or the availability of aircraft as some Indian airlines had to ground some of their aircraft after the Indian regulatory authority ordered some changes to engines due to security issues.

IndiGo now operates to seven Indian cities from Doha, which includes daily non-stop to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and three Kerala destinations- Kozhikode, Kochi and Kannur.

source of this article