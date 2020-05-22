IndiGo will launch flights from Doha

IndiGo has been authorised to operate some 97 repatriation flights to Kerala from the GCC region, including 28 from Doha, the Indian airline said on Thursday.

In a statement IndiGo said, “In our continuous endeavour to support the nation amidst the pandemic, we have been authorised to operate 97 Kerala reparation flights to the Middle East. Adhering all the precautionary measures, the flights will be operated between Kerala and Saudi Arabia, Doha, Kuwait and Muscat. IndiGo has been granted nearly half of the total 180 repatriation flights allotted to private airlines.”

However, the leading Indian airline did not say when they will start repatriation flights from Kerala to the GCC region.

IndiGo chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta said, “We had expressed eagerness to support Indian government’s repatriation efforts from the Middle-East. We are grateful for the approval to operate flights to four countries to bring back our fellow citizens, who are either stranded due to suspension of operations or have registered to fly back owing to the economic landscape.

“These special flights offer an opportunity to leverage our network strength in the Middle-East to support the nation at this crucial time. IndiGo will continue to contribute and adapt its business to the needs of the hour”.

The 97 repatriation flights to Kerala will also include 36 flights from Saudi Arabia, 23 from Kuwait and 10 from Muscat.