Information on camping season 2020

Registration for the winter camping season started on 11 October in Qatar through the Ministry of Municipality and Environment.

Camps can be held in Al Shamal, Al Ghashamiyah, Sealine, Ras Matbakh, Arida, Zekreet, Al Naqian, Al Kharra, Ashiraj and Umm Al Maa. One can camp in these areas in three phases, with each stage covering different district.

Phase 2 started on October 14, with registration opening for Al-Reem Reserve, Al-Marwah, Al-Mazroa, Umm Al-Aafa’i, Al-Hashem, Al-Zubarah, Al-Udeid, Al Khuraij South, Abu Samra and Abu Zahlof.

Finally, from October 18 registering was allowed for campsites in Rawdat Rashid, Rawdat Aisha, Al Khor, Al Waab, Imgaitna, Al Ghariya, Al Mufair, Ras Al Nouf, Al Otouryah, Al Sane’ah and Al Rees West, and one can start camping from October 20.