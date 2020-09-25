Instagram updates a feature

In a new update, the “reels” feature of the Instagram application has doubled the length of video clips, allowing the user to create videos of 30 seconds, instead of 15 seconds.

Reels is one of the US competitors for the application of TikTok, which raised controversy recently in the United States, and the feature adopts a mechanism of action similar to the Chinese application to a large extent.

Competitor TikTok allows users to create videos of up to a minute’s duration.

The feature allows the user to reproduce music videos, such as Tik Tok, which enhances the expectations of attracting a large number of young people and teenagers