iPhone users should be of this App

Several reports that were published after the release of the beta version of (iOS 14) said that TikTok is an application that continuously reads the user’s clipboard, even though the developer of the app said in March that it would stop it within weeks.

Apple has strengthened its commitment to privacy with (iOS 14), which includes new features to give users more control over the data that each application can access.

One of the new features comes in the form of a new alert that allows users to know that the application takes the information within the clipboard, so this feature reveals the behavior of some common applications represented by reading the clipboard data.

Once the new OS is released, users will be warned, whenever an application reads the last thing copied to the clipboard.

The new Privacy Alert continues to appear on the screen the entire time while the application is running, which made users of iOS 14 beta worried about (TikTok) copying personal data without permission.

(TikTok) told the British Telegraph newspaper that the app does not collect data from the clipboard, but rather has a system designed to identify repeated spam behavior.

The app claims that this feature triggers the new (iOS 14) privacy alert, and for this reason (TikTok) will not be able to automatically access the user’s clipboard with a future update of the app.

“We have sent an updated version of the app to the App Store to remove this feature in order to eliminate any potential confusion,” TikTok is committed to protecting user privacy and transparency in how it works. “