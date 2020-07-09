Is it legal to deduct salary due to COVID-19?

Can workers contracts be terminated due to the crisis?

Employers have the right to terminate contracts. However, the termination of employment must be carried out in full compliance with the terms of the Labour Law and the contract, including the notice period and the payment of all pending entitlements including return ticket to home country.

Will workers employed in sectors that have followed government instructions to cease services still receive their basic wage and other allowances such as food and accommodation?

Yes, all workers should still receive their basic salary and allowances from their employer.

Is it legal to deduct salary of employees during COVID-19 pandemic in Qatar?

Yes, It is legal during the pandemic to deduct the salary.

Can workers be requested to use annual leave or take unpaid leave to cover the period they are not able to work or due to the company offering reduced services?

It is important for all to collaborate through this period to minimize the damage for the benefit of both parties, taking into account the survival of the business and employment over the longer term.

Therefore, employers and workers may mutually agree that workers take unpaid leave or use their annual leave, if the business has been halted and the worker is not assigned any work. However, employers must continue to provide all other benefits, including accommodation and food.

If workers are outside of the country and unable to return how will this affect their employment status?

The employer and the worker should discuss working conditions and benefits. The worker is entitled to refuse any adjustment to the contract. In case of termination of employment, this must be carried out in full compliance with the terms of the Labour Law and the contract, including the notice period and the payment of all pending entitlements.

source here