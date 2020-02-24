Is there Coronavirus in Qatar?

The Ministry of Public Health has confirmed that no cases of the new 2019 Corona virus (Covid 19) have been recorded in the country yet.

The ministry stressed that it is following the development of conditions in the world regarding the disease, as some countries have announced an increase in registered cases, and cases have been recorded in several countries in the region.

The Ministry of Public Health applies and adjusts the investigation procedures as dictated by the changes and information received from the World Health Organization.

The Ministry of Health advised citizens and residents not to travel to China, and advised to avoid traveling unnecessarily to countries that announced an outbreak (Coved 19) that includes South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Iran, whether for tourism, work or other reasons.

She explained that in the event that it is absolutely necessary to travel to these countries, care must be taken not to mix with people who have symptoms of respiratory infections and to be sure to wash hands or use sterile gel frequently.

The ministry called on all travelers coming from the mentioned countries to monitor their health status within the fourteen days from returning from these countries and to communicate with the competent health authorities as soon as any symptoms related to respiratory infections appear, noting that the virus (Covid 19) shows its symptoms on the infected person after two days to 14 days after exposure.

The Ministry of Health has harnessed all the capabilities required to ensure diagnosis and treatment of cases when they are discovered and the necessary measures to isolate patients contacts when necessary, as the measures taken in the state help to strengthen health monitoring in all state outlets and raise awareness to ensure the public has access to correct and accurate information about the disease and the most important methods of prevention.

It is reported that the rapid response team in the Ministry of Public Health operates around the clock and receives any communications or inquiries related to transmission diseases, including the emerging corona virus.