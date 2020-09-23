Jumbo is launching its ‘Mega Promotion

Qatar’s premium consumer electronics retailer Jumbo is launching its bi-annual three-week ‘Mega Promotion’.

Besides great savings on world-class brands available at Jumbo stores, customers get assured gifts with every purchase of QR1,000 and above, according to a statement.

Assured gifts include LG 55” Ultra HD 4K Smart TV, Hi-Fi audio systems, and Bluetooth speakers. Jumbo has also tied up with leading banks’ credit cards to offer six and 12 month’s installments at a 0% rate of interest.

A free extended warranty on select products is also applicable. Nojoom points can be earned on every eligible purchase which is over and above the Jumbo’s own loyalty program ‘Mukafa’.

Offers are available across Jumbo stores on some of the most reputable brands such as LG, JBL, Harman Kardon, Blueair, Brother, Indesit, Ariston, Morphy Richards, Nutribullet, Hikoki, Oscar, Dometic, Kenwood, and Mediacom.

The Jumbo Mega Promotion is running at 14 Jumbo stores across Qatar and LG Brand Shops at Mall of Qatar, City Center, and Airport Road, the statement added