Kahramaa Fee Exemption .. Learn more

The Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation, “Kahramaa”, called on commercial establishments in the sectors that benefit from the exemption from electricity and water fees to fill in their data via electronic registration, as part of the implementation of the package of decisions supporting the economic and financial sector.

In a tweet posted on her official account on Twitter, Kahramaa said that facilities benefiting from an exemption from the initiation fees should visit the website of the Ministry of Trade and Industry and fill in the required data on the following link:

http://os.moci.gov.qa/ElectUI

For inquiries and more information about the exemption from electricity and water fees, you can call the Ministry of Trade and Industry hotline 16001.