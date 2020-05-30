Katara launches new contests online

Qatar took 3 measures against drivers
The General Administration of Traffic announced that it took 3 measures against the drivers of vehicles that appeared in recent videos during the exercise of inspection and manipulation in the Abu Nakhla area.
Administration via Twitter account said: With regard to the videos circulated during the recent period related to the investigation and manipulation of vehicle drivers in the Abu Nakhla region, we report the following: (1) The vehicles were seized and seized (2) Transfer of the vehicle drivers to the Public Prosecution (3) obliging them to compensate The damage they did on the street. "
A new danger lurks Android devices around the world!
Security researchers at a Norwegian company specialized in information security have warned of a serious security vulnerability that could threaten millions of Android devices.
The researchers at the Norwegian company Promon pointed out that the recently discovered Strandhogg 2.0 vulnerability is similar to the one they announced last year, which was named Strandhogg, and can be used in almost the same way to penetrate the users ’devices.
The dangerous thing about this loophole is that it allows hackers to access any sensitive data in smart devices running "Android-9" and older systems, such as contacts