Katara launches new contests online

Katara – the Cultural Village is set to launch a new array of competitions and activities through its website www.katara.net to continue its cultural and awareness role while abiding by the preventive and precautionary measures set forth by the state to avoid any further spread of Covid-19.

Katara will also announce the winners of a number competitions held recently and attracted overwhelming participation from inside and outside Qatar.

The colourful and innovative Eid al-Fitr celebrations, held online by Katara, had concluded on Wednesday. More than 300,000 visitors had registered throughout the four-day festivities. Virtual fireworks was a most popular item