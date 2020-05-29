Kid commits suicide..here are the full details

An Egyptian child committed suicide because his grandmother insulted him in front of his colleagues, according to what was reported by the “Russia Today” network, according to Egyptian media.

The sad event took place in the Egyptian governorate of Dakahlia, where the child, a fourth-grade primary school student, committed suicide after his grandmother made a severe insult to him in front of his colleagues.

The 11-year-old was playing inside the house with his colleagues, so his grandmother admonished him and let them go to his room crying. After they sensed his absence, they went to the room and found him committing suicide by hanging.

The Egyptian security forces moved to the location of the incident, and by asking the people they confirmed that he had hanged himself and recounted the incident, where the director of Dakahlia Security ordered the release of a report and the transfer of the body to the Belqas Hospital morgue, and the prosecution was notified for investigation.