KSA to suspend entry of citizens of the GCC

Saudi Arabia decided, on Friday, to suspend entry of citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries to the cities of Mecca and Medina, fearing the outbreak of the new Coronavirus, according to what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said that the matter concerned a “temporary suspension” that applies to citizens of the Sultanate of Oman, the Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, and Kuwait, but did not specify whether the ban also applies to the Saudis.

The ministry indicated that its decision excludes “citizens of the Cooperation Council who have been in the Kingdom for 14 consecutive days and have not shown signs of infection with the virus.”

It also decided “to suspend entry to Saudi Arabia with tourist visas for those coming from countries where the spread of the new Corona virus is a threat”, without specifying a time period for suspension.