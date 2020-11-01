Kuwait closes eight stores.. Why?

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Trade and Industry announced the closure of eight stores, one of which sells Israeli products, and has referred them to the prosecution.

The Ministry of Trade said – in a statement, according to Kuwaiti media – that “the inspection teams have seized products from the Zionist entity that are banned in the local markets according to the law. They are sold in one of the auto parts companies in the Shuwaikh area located in the capital Kuwait.”

The ministry indicated that a complaint and a notification was filed by a consumer stating the existence of a company engaged in selling Israeli-made goods.

She added that “the inspection teams received the complaint and checked the goods in the company, and it was found that the goods of the Zionist entity existed, and it was a” thermostat “of a small size with 77 boxes with books written on it made in Israel, which is in violation of the law and regulations in dealing with the products of the Zionist entity. .

The Ministry of Commerce stated that seven stores, four of which violated the ministerial decree, which prohibited stores from offering to sell counterfeit goods, in addition to a fish market, restaurant and packing factory that violated the ministry’s laws.

She emphasized that the inspection teams had taken the necessary minutes against the violators in preparation for closing them and referring them to the Commercial Prosecution for necessary action.

Kuwait, the government and the people, opposes any agreement with Israel, and the recent agreements with Arab countries have been subjected to great criticism in Kuwaiti circles, whether by explicit and direct condemnation as an agreement that contradicts the established principles, or by renewing the official and popular stances rejecting normalization and supporting the Palestinian cause.

Kuwait’s official and popular stance towards the Palestinian cause has not changed over the decades. It also does not recognize the existence of the state of “Israel”, and calls it “the Zionist entity” or occupied Palestine, and considers any call for normalization to be treason and a crime by virtue of law.