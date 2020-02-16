Latest news on Qatar crisis dialogue 

Ooredoo to offer customers free wifi
Ooredoo has announced a brand-new promotion for new customers signing up to its Ooredoo ONE plans. The new customers will get a free installation and a free Smart Wi-Fi.
Ooredoo ONE service provides the fastest Internet speeds and the most extensive fibre Internet coverage in Qatar with its Smart Wi-Fi, according to a statement.
The Smart Wi-Fi easily streams HD films, music, and gaming to more than 50 devices at once, providing the customer with a seamless experience across the entire house with a single Wi-Fi name for everyone.
Ooredoo ONE gives access to STARZ PLAY, beIN Connect
Sainsbury hypermarket opened in Qatar
Customers can now buy products by the leading British supermarket chain Sainsbury's in Qatar. In an exclusive distribution agreement that was signed in May 2019 between Marakez Trading Co and Sainsbury's, shoppers will now find a range of products by one of the UK's most established supermarket brands at selected Al Meera supermarket outlets.
The ribbon cutting ceremony of Sainsbury's Shop-in-Shop in Qatar took place at the Al Meera's flagship Hypermarket, Hyatt Plaza Mall, under the patronage of Sheikh Suhaim bin Khalid Al Thani, Chairman of Marakez Holding, and the UK Ambassador to Qatar, H E Ajay