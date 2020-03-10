Latest number of Corona victims in Qatar

Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced three more positive cases of coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in Qatar, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the country to 18 cases so far.

After discovering the three cases yesterday the ministry screened hundreds of people who were in contact and found the three new cases.

The patients are admitted to the Communicable Disease Center and are kept under complete isolation. All those who came in contact with the patients have been isolated and subjected to quarantine, to make sure they are healthy and that no infection was transmitted to them.

The ministry officials at the conference confirmed that with this the virus has spread into the community but still is limited which is a good indicator. It requested members to limit social gathering and to ensure good hygiene as a preventive measure.