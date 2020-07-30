Latest Qatar’s population number

Ooredoo has announced its Eid offer
Ooredoo has announced its Eid offer
Ooredoo has announced that its customers can use the easy transfer service via the Ooredoo app to send the balance or data as a holiday to family and friends during the blessed Eid Al-Adha, and prepaid and postpaid customers will be able to send the balance to family and friends via the easy transfer service, using their account balances or by choosing to add the balance amount Sender to their monthly bills, and customers can send one of the recharge options, including the Hala balance, data balance, Flexi cards, Hala smart cards, or “international” credit
Congrats Qatar Airways!
Qatar Airways which has been consistently rated as the World's Best Airline has been flying past various challenges to expand and continue to serve millions of passengers worldwide.
Qatar Airways has won four TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Airline Awards 2020, "showcasing the high standards and best-quality service" provided to passengers by the airline.
"Qatar Airways proudly takes home the ‘Middle East Best Airline’, ‘Middle East Best Major’, ‘The Middle East Best Business Class’, and ‘Middle East Best Regional Business Class’ at the TripAdvisor Travellers Choice Airline Awards 2020," the airline tweeted Tuesday.
Qatar Airways was also recognized as the World's Best Airlines