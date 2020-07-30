Latest Qatar’s population number

park
Qatar’s population has increased from 2.64 million in June 2019 to 2.79 million at end of June 2020, according to the Planning and Statistics Authority monthly report.
According to the statistics, 1,952 live births were registered in June 2020. Besides, there was an increase in the total Qatari live births by 40.7 percent compared to last month. On the other hand, 303 deaths were recorded during the same period, indicating an increase of 27.3 percent compared to May 2020.

