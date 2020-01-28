In less than a minute, protect yourself from WhatsApp hacks

According to Forbes, we can protect ourselves from account hacks on the WhatsApp app, by following simple steps that take no more than a minute.

To avoid a private account being “hacked” by hackers in the future, users can make a small change to their settings. The site says that the user can assign a personal identification number, which will represent an additional security cover, which the user will have to enter to use WhatsApp from a new device.

Hackers usually resort to obtaining a message with a confirmation number, which is sent to a new phone number, in order to take over the WhatsApp account from their device, but the additional setup will prevent them from taking over the account.

So even if you get tricked and send the code to the hackers, they won’t have your PIN.

The WhatsApp ID feature can be found under Account Settings from within the app, under the phrase “Two-Step Verification”, and it takes less than a minute to set it up.