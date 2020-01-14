Light festival tomorrow in Qatar!

After the astounding success of its first edition, the International Light and Digital Media Festival (LightMe Lusail) is back again in 2020 for its second edition for four days from tomorrow (January 15).

With this year’s edition the event will be a bigger and better with extraordinary installations on the ground and above water. The event will showcase innovative technologies and devices in the realm of light art and digital media.

The International Light and Digital Media Festival is set to further establish Qatar’s position as a tourism and cultural hub, according to a statement.

The four-day celebration of fantastic and interactive light works will illuminate the magnificent Lusail Marina’s eastern and south promenades, turning it into a spectacular fusion of vibrant colours and artistic sculptures.

Visitors will enjoy watching a 2km stretch of lamps arranged tastefully between boats and vehicles. In addition, the event will give visitors a good opportunity to enjoy a selection of food and beverage at the restaurants.

The light festival promises to offer amazing family photo opportunities and vividly lit scenery, making for a magical experience. It will be held from 5.30pm-11.30pm. More information on the event can be had from www.lightmelusail.com.