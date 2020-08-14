Local Phase-4 of lifting restrictions may be delayed

A senior state health official on Thursday warned if the rate of COVID-19 infections in Qatar increases in the next couple of days, the government will delay the fourth-phase of easing restrictions.

The fourth phase is set to start in September.

Addressing a press conference in Doha, Chair of the National Strategic Group on COVID-19 Dr Abdullatif Al Khal said Qatar was closely monitoring nine indicators showing the extent of the virus transmission in the country.

If they indicate “a worrying increase”, the Ministry of Public Health may recommend the government to delay the transition to the fourth stage, he added.

Dr Khal said students going to the school were required to wear masks in the classroom.

He also called on people going to malls and supermarkets to wear masks and to maintain a distance of at least one and a half metres in all directions from one another.

He urged them to use hand disinfection and shorten the period of stay in shopping centres and avoid congestion at entry and exit.

While cautioning that the world may have to live with the virus, Dr Khal said a vaccine for the pandemic is expected to be available before the end of the year.