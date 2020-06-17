Looking for a job? Read this article

American billionaire Elon Musk revealed last year that his company “SpaceX” is developing “spaceports” to launch its “starship” missiles to the moon and Mars, and it seems that the time has come to implement this, according to the newspaper “Daily Mail”.

The company’s website has published a job announcement stating that it is looking for an operations engineer, to work “as part of a team of engineers and technicians to design and establish an operational naval launch facility.”

Musk tweeted via his Twitter account, stressing that “SpaceX is building first-class floating spaceports for Mars and the Moon, and for traveling at the speed of light around the Earth.”

Mask had hinted in 2019 his plans to build floating spaceports, saying it would be about 30 km from the coast, to be reached through underwater tunnels.

According to the employment announcement, the work will be in Brownsville, Texas, in a location not far from the SpaceX test site in Boca Tishka.

Most of the Starship spaceports will likely be 30 km off the coast (to ensure) acceptable stages of noise, according to a tweet published by Mask in 2019.

He added that it will be suitable for frequent launches daily, as is the case of flying from point to point on the ground.

After Musk succeeded in launching a mission that carried two NASA astronauts aboard the “Falcon 9” missile to the International Space Station last May, the billionaire declared that the Starship missile has become “a top priority” for him.

Musk addressed his company’s employees via email with a message urging them to speed up the development of Starship immediately.

SpaceX plans to send humans to Mars using a spacecraft made up of two parts, one of which will be intended for passengers and the other to boost the work of heavy rockets.