Looking to change your job in Qatar.. Read this

If you are now planning to change your job in Qatar and have been working for more than one year with your current employer, the good news is — you are entitled to receive your end-of-service benefits. But, how much is the value of your gratuity?

End of Service (EOS) or gratuity is part of the Qatar Labour Law that stipulates a sum of money to be paid to an outgoing employee. The terms willbe included in the employee’s contracts. These contracts are normally terminated once their duration has passed or prematurely under several conditions i.e. employee termination or resignation.

When is it payable?

An EOS should be paid upon the termination of the employment. Recalculation of the EOS should be undertaken and final termination payment should be made to ensure that the employees have received their full payment.

Here are further information about the end-of-service benefits in Qatar according to the Workers’ Rights Booklet of National Human Rights Committee (Fifth Edition – January 2018)

How do you calculate the end of service bonus?

The end of service bonus shall be awarded if the period of work is for a full year or more, and is due for the whole number of years of service, and this remuneration shall be determined by the parties, provided that it is not less than three weeks’ wages for each year of service.

If you do not accept the opinion of the employer in determining the number of years of service, you can file a lawsuit on the determination of the number of years of service payable for the bonus.

End of Service Calculation Request

The Ministry of Administrative Development, Labor and Social Affairs (ADLSA) provides this online service that allows applicants to calculate end of service payment.

Online Instructions

Fill out the following information: work start and end date, monthly basic salary and compensated days for each year.

Click “Calculate”.

Additional Information

Calculation will be in accordance with regulations of Labor Law no. 14 of 2004. Calculate online here .

In ADLSA website, the service to calculate the end-of-service is available in Arabic language and you can find it here .

End-of-service is calculated by entering the starting date of the service, the ending date, the basic salary and number of due days for each year.

For your complete guide, check out How to calculate gratuity in Qatar

Do you have the right to receive end of service benefits as a domestic worker?

– An employer shall be responsible for paying the end of serve bonus to a domestic worker who spent at least one year in ser- vice as of 22 August 2017, i.e. the date on which Law No. 15 of 2017 on domestic workers entered in force.

– This bonus shall be determined in agreement between both parties provided it shall be at least a three week wage for each year spent in service. A domestic worker shall be entitled to fractions of the year multiplied by the period spent in service.

– An employer shall be entitled to deduct from the bonus the sums which are owed to him/her by the worker.

– The employer shall be punished with a fine not exceeding (5,000) five thousand riyals if he violates the above-mentioned items.

When is it permissible for you to terminate the employment contract?

You may terminate your employment contract whether fixed or indefinite while retaining your right to end of service benefits in the following cases:

– If the employer breaches his obligations under the contract, or violates the labor law.

– If you or a member of your family has committed an attack or an act that is contrary to morality.

– If the employer committed fraud in relation to the terms of the contract.

– If there is a serious risk to your safety or health, provided that the employer is aware of the existence of this danger but did not work to remove it.

Is it permissible for the employer to fire you and terminate your contract without notice and without granting you end of service benefits?

He may do so in the following cases:

– impersonating another person or nationality other than your nationality, or submitting false papers, documents and certificates, or if you commit an error resulting in a serious loss of material to the employer.

– If you have violated more than once instructions for the safety of workers and establishment despite warning you in writing, provided that the instructions you must follow are written and displayed in a visible place.

– Violating your labor contract or violation of the labor law more than once despite a written warning to you.

– If found during work hours under the effect of drugs or alcohol.

– Assault on your employer, manager or one of your superiors during work.

– Repeating your assault on your colleagues even though you were warned in writing.

– Absence from work without legitimate reason more than seven consecutive days or fifteen days intermittently during the year.

– The conviction with a final judgment in a crime of honor or honesty.

May you end the labor contract before the end of its duration while safeguarding your full right to the end of service bonus?

Yes, you may, in any of the following cases:

– If an employer has not met hisIher obligations specified in the provisions of this law or in the labor contract.

– If an employer, or a person mandated by him/her, has cheated at the time of concluding a contract with a worker, with respect to the terms of employment.

– If an employer or a member of his/her family aggresses a worker, which harms the worker physically or his/her life.

– In the event of a serious danger which threatens a worker’s safety or health, provided that an employer was cognizant of the danger, and had not sought to remove it.

