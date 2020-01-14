weathe
Low temperatures in Qatar till tomorrow

Winter weather conditions affecting the country will continue during the coming days especially at night and early morning with minimum temperatures reaching below 10°C in some southern areas.

The report added that cloud amount is expected to increase gradually from, January 14 evening until the beginning of Wednesday with a chance of scattered rain and northwesterly fresh to strong wind in some areas

Qatar Meteorology Department reminded that marine warnings remain in effect until Wednesday.

