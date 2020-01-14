Low temperatures in Qatar till tomorrow 

New restaurant opened in Qatar
Mexican food lovers in Doha are in for an “exciting experience” with the first-ever La Bodega Negra in the Middle East now open at The St Regis Doha.
La Bodega Negra’s menu features Mexican staples like baja crispy fish tacos and tuna tostadas, as well as specialities from the wood-fired grill such as giant grilled prawns with chipotle aioli and wagyu rib eye with chimichurri and esquites, according to a press statement.
With its Hacienda-style interiors, the restaurant has the warm atmosphere of a Mexican philanthropists’ home. Collectors’ art adorns the walls and it houses a casual yet
A new Central Market opened in Qatar
Aswaq for food facilities management has announced the commencement of operations in new Al Sailiya Central Market.
The market is built following the latest international standards to serve the needs of all categories: producer, trader and consumer. Spanning over 78,000 square metres, the new central market is located in a central site, around 25 minutes away from the heart of Doha.
The market is divided into several connected and air-conditioned sections, to serve the fruit and vegetable trade.
Al Sailiya central market includes the traditional market that contains 52 shops, in addition to 102 shops in the