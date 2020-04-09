hypermarket
LuLu Hypermarket has opened new supermarkets

A major retailer of the region, LuLu Hypermarket chain has opened temporary supermarkets at various locations in the Industrial area, in co-operation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.
The mini supermarkets will provide all essential and affordable product lines, groceries, fresh food, instant food, baked food and other daily necessities, according to a statement.

 

