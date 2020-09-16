LuLu Hypermarket opened a new branch

Leading retail chain LuLu Hypermarket has announced that it has “further strengthened its presence in Qatar” with the launch of a new full-fledged hypermarket in Bin Mahmoud.

The opening of new outlet brings the total number of LuLu stores in Qatar to 13.

Spread on a huge built-up area of over 85,000sq ft with car parking facility, the new store is expected to become the “ultimate one-stop shop” for daily essentials and unique product offerings for a multi-ethnic client profile living in and around Fereej Bin Mahmoud, Fereej Abdul Aziz, Msheireb, Muntazah, Al Sadd and Al Nasr, the statement notes.

The new venture will live up to the same brand identity that LuLu has committed to its customers since Day 1, highlighting quality products and a world-class shopping experience, the statement continues.

The new store features “state-of-the-art amenities that match its world-class ambiance”, providing a quality retail experience.

These include a “well-planned retail floor layout focused on customer convenience, premium-quality products, highly competitive prices, excellent customer service and more, serving as a paradigm for world-class shopping experience.”

The new outlet is tailored to meet the needs of modern-day shopping. The management said the store has services such as money exchange and ATMs, etc, for the convenience of customers.

The new hypermarket showcases all categories of merchandise, starting from the fresh food section to a wide assortment of fruits and vegetables, meat, fish, poultry, bakery, hot and cold ready-to-eat food, chilled and dairy products, frozen food, roastery, grocery – food and non-food, specialty imported foods, health and beauty products, household items, home appliances, footwear, toys, luggage, stationery, linen, electronics, mobiles, IT products and more.

Organic and ‘Free from worry’ food ranges and other specialty food imported from around the world are available on the shelves.

The new store will have a dedicated area to support local initiatives and stock all Qatari products on a priority basis.

The new outlet has opened with inaugural offers and special promos in all categories, including groceries, household, electronics, mobile, footwear, luggage, toys, home furnishing, linen, fresh food and fruits & vegetables, etc, at wallet-friendly prices that are exclusive for the store’s clientele.

To widen its reach, LuLu has planned an “exponential growth” in its existing e-commerce operations by adding more vehicles to its current fleet, available at www.luluhypermarket.com This effort has then increased the manpower to better serve its customers, the statement adds.