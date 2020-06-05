LuLu Mango World tomorrow in Qatar

LuLu Mango World 2020, with a specially picked collection of 12 varieties from different countries, started on Thursday across all LuLu Hypermarket branches in Qatar.

Running until Saturday (June 6), LuLu Mango World presents a wide diversity of the king of fruits sourced from across the continents.

The popular varieties such as the alphonso, badami, kesar, mallika, rajapuri are all on show. The mangoes are from India, Columbia, Pakistan, Brazil, and Peru, including organic mangoes.

LuLu Mango World 2020 also offers various processed and packed mango products ranging from jams, pickles, pulps, mango fish curry and cakes to a widespread variety of different products.