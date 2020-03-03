Lulu Market offers good prices during March

Lulu Group, after an interval of a couple of months, has re-launched the most sought after 10/15/20/30 promotion at all Lulu outlets in the Qatar region.

Over 1,000 products from all categories — grocery, fresh food, fruits, vegetables, household, textile, footwear, cosmetics, sports goods, home décor, luggage, stationery, toys and electronics among many more are offered for the above promotion. This promotion will continue until March 7.

The specialty of the promotion is that Lulu management has succeeded in adding products that meet every utility of customers. Products of good quality are made available at affordable prices and that defines the promotion as outstanding.

Hot Food and Bakery sections have organized their own tailor-made innovative value combo offers encompassing various cuisines such as Arabic, Western, Chinese, South Indian and North Indian etc., along with extensive diversities of bakery delights to compliment value and beauty to the main-stream promotion. Meanwhile, promotion with better prices have been organized with Digi Tech offers on electronics, IT products and cameras.

Also, LuLu has launched ‘Half Pay Back’ on Readymade garments, Sarees, Churidars, footwear, ladies’ bags, Baby accessories and selected sunglasses wherein customers can get instantly a QR100 gift voucher against their purchases worth QR200.

The promotion features several international brands of menswear, ladieswear, churidars, saris, children’s wear, footwear and ladies’ bags & selected sunglasses, the Management indicated in a statement.

Stocks of leading international brands such as Lee, Wrangler, Crocs, Sketchers, Reebok, Louis Philippe, Arrow, Van Heusen, Allen Solly, Peter England, Oxemberg, Sero, Tom Smith, Dickies, John Louise, Eten, Cortigiani, Debackers are on display.

Simultaneously, an exclusive ongoing promotion that Lulu Hypermarkets launched in coordination with Nestle Qatar on Nescafe 3 in 1 products under title “Buy Nescafe 3 in 1 products worth QR25 and Get chances to enter raffle draw to win air-ticket for traveling back to home country to 8 winners”. This Promotion will continue until March 6th at all Lulu outlets.

Meanwhile, a leading confectionary brand Master food in coordination with Lulu has started an innovative promotion under title “Buy Any Mars products for QR25 and Get a free raffle coupon to win Lulu Gift vouchers up to QR50,000“. This promotion will identify 32 winners in a mega raffle draw, which is scheduled to be held on March 31 at Lulu Hypermarket, D-Ring Road branch.

Th Lulu Management has always been striving hard to extend a better shopping experience to its shoppers, and we will continue our sustained efforts in this regard with highly innovative promotions in future as well to keep our customers happier.