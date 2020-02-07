MacDonald launches activities during Sport Day

McDonald’s Qatar will be conducting a mini-football tournament and various other activities at its outlets from February 7 as part of celebrating Qatar’s National Sport Day and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Children and adults will have plenty to engage in, including receiving training from a professional football coach. Families will be able to enjoy a lot of fun-filled activities like face-painting, colouring and other games.



Children and teens will be eligible to participate in the main football event to be held on National Sport Day (February 11) at McDonald’s Al Sadd branch from 5pm to 8pm.

McDonald’s will have a life-size bouncy soccer field for the main event. Every three successful goal strikes will win a ‘player’ a prize.



Registrations will be open from February 7 to 10 and can be done throughout the day at McDonald’s outlets in Markhiya, Al Sadd, Airport, Woqod Al Rayyan, Barwa Village, Town Center, Al Aziziya and 01 Mall.