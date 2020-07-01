Made in Qatar Festival reopened

The latest edition of ‘Qatari Products Our First Choice’ under the tagline ‘Made in Qatar Festival’ was inaugurated virtually on Sunday.

The festival, which started on June 25, has created an opportunity for customers to experience the richness of Qatari food and non-food products and agricultural produce. Lulu Hypermarket have been organizing the festival of ‘Qatari Products Our First Choice’ every year since 2010 onwards and the response they received in the past was quite encouraging.

This year, it is organised in a bigger way and the festival will continue for a week throughout all Lulu stores.

Lulu Hypermarkets have always been an ardent promoter of Qatari food and non-food products and agricultural produce, and almost all prominent Qatari brands are on display.

Lulu Hypermarkets have long-standing association with the local farmers and remain the focal point in marketing local agricultural produce for many years.

You would be happy to know that at least 150 Lulu Private Label products including meat, poultry, water and tissues etc. are being manufactured in Qatar.