Major changes in the “Careem” application

The company “Careem”, which runs an application for smart participatory transport services, announced major changes in the application, in which all its services will be merged into one application.

And the “Masrawy” website quoted Muddassir Sheikha, the founding partner of “Careem”, as saying that the company will launch a new service package, including gift cards, the service of transporting people across cities, and major updates to the loyalty program.

Sheikha continued, saying: “The gift card enables the user via a serial number to obtain some services from Amazon’s e-commerce services and Netflix. It also provides the service of transporting individuals from one city to another several additional benefit for customers and cabinets, including knowing the reservation cost in advance while providing the right for the customer to specify a trip Back. ”

And the official continued in “Careem” saying: “The customer can also get free points under the loyalty program for each trip, through which he gets discounts and offers from Careem partners.”

And it will provide “Careem” a major update, urging all of Careem’s services in one application that will be called “Super Up”, which will work with delivery services, transporting individuals or electronic payment.

Ibrahim Manna, Managing Director of Careem in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Emerging Markets, said that the company intends to launch a service of “bicycle reservation” through its platform.

And Manna added, “Careem started activating the comprehensive application services, such as electronic payment services, electronic shopping, and transport of individuals and goods in the cities of Dubai, Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam as a first stage, and plans to circulate them in the rest of the Middle East region.”

“The concept of a comprehensive application launched by Careem today, Monday, allows the user to register all data only once and to use the various services of the company,” Manaa added.