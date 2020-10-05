Mall of Qatar launches ‘Pick & Choose’ festival

Mall of Qatar has announced the launch of the ‘Pick & Choose’ festival, which will run until January 14, 2021, with a total of 20 cars to be given away weekly during the festival.

The grand prizes will be announced in December.

“The festival theme is ‘Pick & Choose’, which gives visitors the opportunity to choose the car and the week they wish to participate in the raffle draw,” general manager Emile Sarkis said.

“This unique campaign clearly demonstrates the Mall of Qatar’s values towards the customers as the top priority. We are delighted to offer them 20 fascinating cars to win throughout the festival weeks, with two grand prize draws on the mall’s anniversary on December 10, and on Qatar National Day on December 18.”

Mall of Qatar visitors will need to buy a QR300 gift card or spend QR300 or more in any of the mall outlets to be eligible for the weekly raffle draw. Also, customers who buy gift cards worth QR500 or spend QR500 or more, will be entitled to participate in the grand prize raffle draw to win one of the two luxury cars in December.

Customers can redeem their receipts with coupons from the mall customer service desks and will have the opportunity to select the car and the week of the raffle drawing they wish to participate, to win through the ‘Pick & Choose’.

Designated raffle draw boxes have been installed at all customer service, where customers can track the number of raffle participants in each box to have better information for making their decision.

The ‘Pick & Choose’ festival includes 20 BMWs and MINI Coopers.

The weekly raffle draw will occur every Thursday on the Oasis stage under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce’s supervision. The first weekly raffle draw is on October 8, while the last one will take place on January 14, 2021.

The two grand prize draws for the two luxury BMWs will take place on December 10, on the mall’s anniversary, and on December 18 on the occasion of Qatar National Day.