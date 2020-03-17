Man caught in Qatar due to Corona

Qatari officials arrested a person from an Asian country for selling medical supplies illegally at exorbitant prices.

He was arrested in possession of a large number of medical supplies. They include 800 medical gloves, 7900 medical masks and 1502 medical clothing besides antibiotics, thermometers and money up to QR 200,000.

He confessed to purchasing these supplies from various pharmacies and reselling them to the public illegally, exploiting their demand in light of coronavirus spread.