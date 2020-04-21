Man dies of corona days before being released from prison

An American prisoner in Michigan died of infection with the Coronavirus, weeks before his conditional release, after spending 44 years in detention, according to local American media.

The CNN network quoted Michigan State Department of Prisons as saying that William Garrison, who died at the age of 60, was serving a penalty for first-degree murder after shooting during an armed robbery in 1976.

Maria Miller, a spokeswoman for Wayne County’s Attorney General’s Office, explained that Garrison was 16 at the time of the shooting. For his part, said Chris Gotz, a spokesman for the Prison Service in Michigan, that the prison administration “tried to release him earlier this year, and refused to leave the prison.”

“Garrison preferred to remain in prison until the full sentence is carried out, so that he is not subject to supervision after his release,” Gutz said, noting that he refused that his release be conditional.

“With the spread of the Coruna virus, the administration has offered Garrison more than once his conditional release three weeks ago, given his age and our interest in it in relation to the virus,” Gutz said.

He explained that Garrison finally accepted the prison administration’s request, and the administration asked the public prosecutor’s office to waive the mandatory 28-day waiting period.

But Garrison died five days later, on April 13, before the prosecutor’s office responded. “We did everything in our power to release him,” Gutz said.

He pointed out that Garrison was not complaining of the disease until just before his death, and nobody knew that he was infected with the Coronavirus when he died.

“He had no symptoms,” Gutz said. “The nursing staff was visiting his cell, visiting the prisoners, and he was fine.”