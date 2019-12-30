Man imprisoned for life after robbing 9$

A US court sentenced an Alabama citizen to life imprisonment for stealing a $ 9 wallet.

According to the Idaho Reporter, Willie Simons was born in Enterprise, Alabama, to a poor family. When he was in school, he started taking drugs and became addicted to it.

He was sentenced 3 times before 1979 for stealing property and buying stolen items. In 1982 Simmons, aged 25, stole a wallet of $ 9. Since there are 3 rulings issued against him, he was tried under the (3-law) law in force in the state of Alabama, which provides for long prison terms against perpetrators who committed more than 3 crimes.

The court sentenced Simons to life imprisonment for stealing $ 9, without the right to parole. He has now reached 62 years, of which he spent 38 years in prison.

In 2005 his sister died and nobody visited him anymore, and all his appeals against his decision were rejected.

But on December 22, journalist Beth Shelborne visited him, and his story was published on her Twitter page, criticizing the “Law of 3 Mistakes” for his extreme cruelty.