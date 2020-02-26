Man kidnaps oneself to ask for 20000 USD!

A citizen in Hama Governorate in Syria claimed that unknown persons kidnapped his brother after he left his village (Qamhana) to go to the city of Hama to fulfill some needs, where he lost and did not find him.

A video sent by the kidnappers showed his brother blindfolded and handcuffed, and they demand his father to pay a financial ransom of twenty thousand US dollars and threaten to kill him if the amount is not paid.

Through research, investigation, and gathering evidence, it was found that the kidnapping incident was fabricated, and with the investigation of the kidnapped person, he admitted that he was the one who filmed the video and sent the conversations to his father to obtain the aforementioned ransom amount, and he destroyed his mobile phone, SIM cards, and his ID And his identification documents and he concealed them in a dirt pit in the suburb of (Abi Al Fida) in Hama Governorate, according to what the Syrian Ministry of Interior confirmed.

The accused person has been transferred to the competent court to take the necessary measures against him.