Man returned from Europe to kill his family

A Syrian citizen killed his wife by stoning, after they returned with their child from Denmark, according to local Syrian websites, on Sunday.

Reports stated that the man also killed his 10-year-old child, noting that the accident occurred in the town of Kobani “Ain al-Arab” in the province of Aleppo countryside.

The “Orient Net” website indicated that a man killed his wife and son in a forest area (forest) west of the city of Kobani, Saturday night, under the self-administration of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

According to the “Kobani News Network” website, the husband killed his 27-year-old wife by stoning to death, without knowing the reasons for his perpetration of this heinous crime.

The murderer was quick to turn himself in to the self-management authorities, who began investigating the incident.