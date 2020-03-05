cookies
Man tries to smuggle drugs in cookies to Qatar

Officials at Hamad International Airport foiled an attempt to smuggle hashish into Qatar.

The passengers were trying to get the drugs hidden inside stuffed cookies.

The drug was found with a traveler coming from an Asian country packed inside a box of stuffed cookies.

Customs has been issuing continuous warning against carrying illegal substances into the country.

