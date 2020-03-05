Man tries to smuggle drugs in cookies to Qatar

Tomorrow: free shuttle buses in Doha
Doha Metro will operate free shuttle buses from Lusail Metro Station to Losail International Circuit and back for the Moto2 and Moto3 races of the Qatar Grand Prix.
The season-opening races of the Moto2 and Moto3 classes will run at the Losail International Circuit from March 6-8.
For the convenience of the fans, Doha Metro will run a bus every 10 minutes back and forth to Losail Main Grandstand for the three days from March 6.
On March 6, the shuttle bus will run between 2pm and 7:30pm, while on March 7 and 8 buses will operate from
Messi in Qatar
Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil is a live acrobatic show that bridges the world of football and circus together with a team of 46 artists. It portrays the journey, obstacles and ambition of the greatest number 10 football player Messi. The tickets for the two-hour show are priced between QR 295 to QR 1495 and can be bought online.
When: March 5-7, 2020
Where: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena
