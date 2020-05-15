Masks are obligatory from Sunday.. and this is the punishment for violators

The Ministry of Interior announced that starting on Sunday, 17/5/2020, everyone is required to wear masks, when leaving the house for any reason, except when the person is alone while driving the vehicle, and the Ministry of Interior takes the necessary measures in this regard.

The Ministry stated – in its official Twitter account – that the violator of the decision will be subject to the stipulated penalties, which is a fine of no more than 200,000 riyals and imprisonment for a period not exceeding 3 years or one of these two penalties.

The Ministry confirmed that everyone’s commitment to precautionary decisions preserves everyone’s safety.

Earlier today, the Cabinet announced the continuation of the measures taken and precautionary measures taken to combat this epidemic, and decided the following:

1- Obliging all citizens and residents upon leaving the house for any reason to wear the masks, except in the case of the person being present while driving the vehicle, and the Ministry of Interior takes the necessary measures in this regard.

2- In case of non-compliance with this decision, the penalties stipulated in Decree-Law (17) for the year 1990 regarding the prevention of infectious diseases shall be applied to the violator by imprisonment for a period not exceeding three years and a fine not exceeding (200,000) two hundred thousand riyals or one of these two penalties.

3- This decision is effective from Sunday 17/5/2020 until further notice.