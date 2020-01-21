McDonald Qatar launches new service

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with mouth-watering McDonald’s world famous Mcfries with added ingredients as an option based on consumer demand at McDonald’s. The leading global fast food icon has launched new ‘Loaded with Flavors’ to its World Famous McFries for a limited time in all restaurants in Qatar.

A new set guests can add the ingredients they like it to their McFries with; Smoked Cheese Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Chicken Pieces Cheese Fries and Beef Bacon Cheese Fries were launched at an event at McDonald’s Qatar at its City Centre ground floor outlet.

Customers will have the option to customize their McFries by mixing 1 cheese and 1 protein option — together based on their favorite taste.

Customers will add QR5 to their meal if they will choose any of the cheese only option, and add QR6 to their meal if they choose 2 toppings (1 cheese & 1 protein).

The delicious World Famous McFries ‘Loaded with Flavors’ are only available for a limited time so place your orders using McDonald’s app if customers do not have it they can download McDonald’s app and enjoy every day value and ongoing new attractive offers.

Orders can also be placed through Talabat, Rafeeq, Careem or Cariage for online delivery while supplies last.