Message from MOI to citizens and expatriates about Eid days

Ministry of Interior (MoI), has called upon citizens and expatriates to stay at home during the vacations of Eid Al Fitr adhering strictly to preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“We citizens and expatriates should shoulder the collective responsibility to curb the spread of the coronavirus by suspending family visits and social gatherings during Eid holidays,” said Brigadier Abdullah Khalifa Al Muftah while talking to Qatar TV.

People can call on 999 to inform about the gathering and other violations of the state preventive measures.

It is the collective responsibility of all people to adhere strictly to the preventive and precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the violation from any individual will affect negatively on the efforts.

Also, social distancing is required during this Eid Al Fitr, and suspension of visits and social gathering is essential to curb the spread of the epidemic.