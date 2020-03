Messi in Qatar

Messi10 by Cirque du Soleil is a live acrobatic show that bridges the world of football and circus together with a team of 46 artists. It portrays the journey, obstacles and ambition of the greatest number 10 football player Messi. The tickets for the two-hour show are priced between QR 295 to QR 1495 and can be bought online.

When: March 5-7, 2020

Where: Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena

For tickets and info, click here