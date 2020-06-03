Meteorological Department warns residents

The Meteorological Department said through its official account on Twitter this evening that the rise in temperatures will continue during the next two days as a result of winds, mostly southerly, where the great is expected to range between 37 – 47 ° C in various regions of the country, warning in a previous tweet of direct exposure to sunlight In light of the very hot atmosphere in the country.

Earlier in the evening, the Meteorological Department expected that the weather tonight and until six o’clock in the morning tomorrow, Wednesday, would be relatively hot with occasional light dust on the coast, accompanied by light fog sometimes at sea.

She added: The winds on the coast will be southeasterly, to southwestern, with a speed ranging from 3 to 10 knots .. In the sea, the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed ranging from 3 knots to 12 knots, and they will become southwestern at a speed of less than 3 knots at the end of the period.

Horizontal visibility ranges from 4 to 8 km. And the height of the waves on the coast ranges between one foot and two .. and at sea between one and three feet. The lowest temperature expected in Doha is 30 degrees Celsius.