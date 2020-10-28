TAXI in Ljubljana, Slovenia
General 

Metroexpress expands its services

admin

Metroexpress expands its services

 

Qatar Rail’s free and on-demand ride-sharing service, metroexpress, has announced the expansion of its services to Lusail Marina District.

On Twitter, Doha Metro and Lusail Tram stated that passengers can now use the metroexpress service at Legtaifiya station to get to and from Lusail Marina.