Metroexpress expands its services

Infant is found in Hamad Airport and investigations are taking place
Prime Minister and Minister of Interior H E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani has directed a comprehensive, transparent investigation into the incident of an abandoned infant discovered at Hamad International Airport.
In a Government Communications Office statement, it stated that an abandoned infant discovered at Hamad International Airport on October 2, 2020.
The newborn infant was found in a trash can, concealed in a plastic bag and buried under garbage, at Hamad International Airport (HIA). The baby girl was rescued from what appeared to be a shocking and appalling
Tragedy: A 3-year-old committed suicide by mistake
In a tragic accident, a 3-year-old American child was killed at his birthday party after a family member's pistol was found and accidentally shot in the chest.
The accident happened last Saturday afternoon in Porter, 48 kilometers from downtown Houston, Texas.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's office said, "Family and friends had gathered earlier to celebrate the three-year-old's birthday, and while playing cards, they heard a gunshot ... and the child was located with a bullet in the chest ... and the child was taken to a center. Extinguishing soon, as he was pronounced dead. "
