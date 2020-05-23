Ministry comments on children in cars

The Ministry of Interior has clarified on the issue of counting children as passengers inside the vehicle after the cabinet decision to limit the number of people inside one vehicle.

Children are counted among the passengers, and we are counting on the joint responsibility with the members of the community.

The children are supposed to leave only for necessity, such as going to the hospital, for example, and the original principle is not to leave during the current and upcoming period.

Law No. 17 of 1999 regarding prevention of Infectious diseases will be applied on violators.