Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against fraudsters

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a warning against fraudsters who offer scholarships abroad to extort money from Qatari citizens and residents.

“They claim they are employees in one of the Qatari embassies abroad and these scholarships are from the State of Qatar to their citizens and residents in all Gulf countries,” MoFA tweeted.

Quoting an official source at MoFA’s Consular Affairs Department, it is explained that these people communicate with Qataris and residents by raising various allegations and try to delude them that the US federal investigation agencies are searching into their files for false certificates, transferring money to suspicious universities or accusing them of financing terrorism.

MoFA cautioned that in order to resolve the problem, they demand money be transferred to them. They also have a website, phone numbers and fake data for the purpose of exploitation and extracting money.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not provide and offer scholarships or public services because it does not fall within its competence. We call on everyone to beware of these people and not transfer money to them, and if it is possible to inform the competent authorities in the state about them,” added the tweet issued by MoFA’s Information Office.