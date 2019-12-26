Ministry of Public Health warns residents and citizens in Qatar

Ministry of Public Health warned Wednesday residents and citizens in Qatar against purchasing any pharmaceutical products related to fat-burning online or from social media outlets, saying they pose a severe threat to health and a violation of the law.

The ministry said it is working with all state institutions to track those who market these products and will take the appropriate legal measures against them. The ministry called on citizens and residents to ensure that the products they purchase online are registered and approved by the State of Qatar.

The ministry stressed its commitment to the health of citizens and residents, and that it will take all the necessary measures to prevent the trading of banned products.