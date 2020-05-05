Mobile apps download you should download now

1- LastPass app

Setting up a new device means entering a lot of passwords, and instead of relying on autofill in the Google Chrome or Apple Keychain browser, you must have a separate password manager app, and here “LastPass” can help.

“LastPass” offers a free version with many features that you will need, as it allows you to create and store unlimited passwords on your phone. In addition to storing other important information, such as: credit card numbers, encryption of all logins and other information, and synchronization through the cloud, so that you can access it from any other device through the applications or the browser.

Alternatives: “1Password”, “DashLane”, and “NordPass”.

2- Authy application

While browsing the Internet you may want to have a two-factor authentication app to protect your accounts on the Internet, and although many password management applications support the “two-factor authentication” (2FA) feature, the “Authy” application allows you to keep your passwords separate .

Alternatives: “Google Authenticator” and “andOTP”.

3- F-Secure Freedome application

With so many spyware and identity theft across the Internet, we find that using a VPN app is essential to keep your identity confidential over the Internet, and the ease of use of blocked services and sites in your area.

Thus you must secure your movement by using the “F-Secure Freedome” application, which is easy to use, works quietly, and does not consume a lot of phone resources.

Alternatives: “NordVPN” and “ExpressVPN”.

4- Tile application

With the ease of losing small things, such as: keys and phone, you must use a tool that you can find easily, and you can use the “Tile” tool, which comes with an application installed in a smartphone or tablet, and run it to find your lost things easily.

Alternatives: “Chipolo” and “MYNT”.

5- Speedtest app

Speedtest is a very reliable way to test network speeds, as you can use it to test the speed of a smartphone or tablet network to find the best times to download large files, and to have a comfortable browsing experience at the times you choose.

Alternatives: “Fast.com” and “OpenSignal”.