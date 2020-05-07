MOI: A fire in Qatar

Qatar Airways to launch 3 flights weekly
Qatar Airways has helped thousands of Canadian citizens to return home from India, Qatar Airways will organize more flights over the next few days, and Qatar Airways has received thanks and appreciation from Canada for helping its citizens and for the great role that the airline played in facilitating the return of Canadians to their homes from all over the world. Qatar Airways continues to operate flights to 35 cities around the world, including London, Paris, Frankfurt, and Sydney, helping thousands of passengers to return home safely.
"We continue to operate flights to 35 destinations
Qatar closed 5 centers due to violations
The Ministry of Public Health has closed down five private medical centres and referred them to the Health Prosecution for violating the decision to suspend some non-emergency health services in private health facilities, as part of precautionary measures to combat the Covid-19 epidemic and to ensure the safety of patients and medical workers.
The official Qatar News Agency (QNA) said the ministry detected the violations during its inspection visits to health facilities in the country.
At its weekly meeting on April 29, 2020, the cabinet decided to extend suspension of non-emergency medical services in private health