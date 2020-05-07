moi
MOI: A fire in Qatar

The Ministry of Interior announced the civil defense’s control over a limited fire of a private warehouse under construction in the Arumaila area this morning.

The Ministry of Interior said through its official Twitter account that there were no injuries in the fire.

A fire broke out in the Ermila area today and smoke plumes were seen rising at the scene.

