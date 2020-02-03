Police_car_from_Qatar
General 

MOI announces news for residents

admin 0 Comment , , , ,

MOI announces news for residents 

 

There are three ways to register one’s national address, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has said. These are through the Metrash2 mobile app; the MoI e-services portal using the smart ID card; and by filling in the registration form at http://bit.ly/2S9pADL, taking a printout and visiting any MoI service centre, the ministry explained in a tweet.

Leave a Reply