MOI announces news for residents 

Barwa Bank announces rewards for new customers
Barwa Bank announces rewards for new customers
Barwa Bank has kicked off 2020 with a promotion on their personal finance product by offering a cash reward to all new and existing customers.
Customers applying for a personal finance will enjoy up to a 2% cash reward on their requested amount. Moreover, they can also get a credit card issued against the balance.
The unique proposition provides unrivalled features and benefits to customers, such as a grace period of up to six months on the first instalment. The cash reward can be credited into the customer account on a monthly basis.
Barwa Bank offers a
Qatar Airways to stop flights to China
Qatar Airways to stop flights to China
Qatar Airways has taken the decision to suspend flights to mainland China from February 3 until further notice due to significant operational challenges caused by entry restrictions imposed by several countries.
An ongoing review of operations will be conducted weekly with the intention to reinstate the flights as soon as the restrictions are lifted.
As many Qatar Airways crew members have recently travelled to mainland China, these restrictions prevent the airline from scheduling crew on certain routes, limiting our ability to maintain scheduled operations elsewhere. As a result, the airline has no alternative but to unfortunately